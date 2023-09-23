Priyanka Chopra Hints At Missing 'little Sister' Parineeti Chopra's Udaipur Wedding

Priyanka Chopra is seemingly going to give her cousin Parineeti's big day a miss. Parineeti Chopra will tie the knot with Raghav Chadha on September 24 in Udaipur. The Citadel actress, who is currently in the USA, took to her Instagram to share a note for her cousin ahead of the big day, hinting at her absence from the celebrations.

Priyanka Chopra wishes Parineeti Chopra good luck for her big day

Earlier reports suggested that Priyanka Chopra will be flying out of the US on September 23 for the wedding of Parineeti. However, the Fashion actress took to her Instagram stories to share a wish for her sister, suggesting she might give the wedding celebrations a miss. Interestingly, Priyanka's mother and brother have been a part of Parineeti's pre-wedding and wedding festivities.

(Priyanka Chopra's post for Parineeti Chopra | Image: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram)

Today, Priyanka took to her Instagram stories to share a photo of Parineeti with the caption, "I hope you are as happy and content as this on your big day little one….always wishing you much love. #newbeginnings." The actress's post hints at her being absent from the wedding festivities. Priyanka and Parineeti share a close bond with each other and have often shared their mutual love on social media. The Citadel actress also made sure to fly from the US to New Delhi for a day solely to attend the engagement ceremony of her cousin sister on May 13. While the reason for her absence is unknown, it can be assumed that Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas and Malti Marie will not be attending Parineeti's wedding.

Priyanka Chopra spends farm time with Malti Marie ahead of Parineeti's wedding

On September 23, Priyanka also shared a video of her toddler daughter Malti Marie enjoying farm day with her. In the clip, the toddler could be seen playing with farm animals like goats and birds. The mother-daughter duo was accompanied by Franklin Jonas, the youngest brother of Priyanka's husband Nick Jonas. The video also indicates that Priyanka is in the States and is not travelling to India for the Ragneeti wedding.

Previously, it was already reported that Priyanka’s husband, Nick Jonas will also not be attending the wedding, due to his prior commitments. The singer-songwriter is in concert with his band the Jonas Brothers. As per the official schedule posted on the website of Jonas Brothers, the band is set to perform live concerts on September 23 in Washington DC. While the band is not performing on the date of Parineeti’s wedding September 24, they are scheduled to perform in Pittsburg the following day. As per the schedule, it seems to be difficult for the singer to attend the wedding ceremonies.