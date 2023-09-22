Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha Udaipur Wedding: Leaked Pic From Mehendi Surfaces Online

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha are on the cusp of kickstarting their wedding festivities. The couple arrived earlier today, September 22, at Udaipur, where they will be tying the knot over the weekend. As high-profile guests for the wedding, too start arriving, speculations suggest that the mehendi ceremony is slated to take place today itself. A picture, said to be from the venue, is also doing the rounds online.

3 things you need to know

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha exchanged rings on May 13 at New Delhi's Kapurthala House.

Their wedding festivities will be held on September 23 and 24.

The ceremonies are scheduled to be held at The Leela Palace and The Taj Lake Palace in the city of lakes.

Parineeti-Raghav's mehendi ceremony to take place today?

If speculations hold true, Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha will be hosting their mehendi ceremony today. The couple arrived at Udaipur earlier in the day before they were whisked off to their place of stay. As per reports, the mehendi ceremony will be a rather close-knit one.

Only immediate friends and family of the bride and groom are said to have been invited for the same. A leaked picture from the event has been doing the rounds of the internet which features a flower-laden arch covering a carpeted pathway, presumably leading to the ceremony venue. This appears to be in line with the overall white theme the wedding will reportedly be featuring.

(A glimpse from Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's mehendi ceremony | Image: varindertchawla/Instagram)



For the following day - September 23, guests will be a part of Parineeti's choora ceremony followed by a welcome lunch and a 90s-themed evening party. The couple will be taking their pheras the following day - September 24, at around 4 in the afternoon. Prior to that, the AAP leader's sehrabandi, baarat and jaimala ceremonies will take place.

Parineeti-Raghav recently hosted a Sufi night

Before jetting off to Udaipur, the bridegroom hosted a Sufi night in Delhi, which was attended by their close friends and family. Notably in attendance was cricketer Harbhajan Singh and Priyanka Chopra's mother Dr. Madhu Chopra A video of the bride-to-be dancing with Harbhajan Singh at the sufi night has also surfaced from the event.