Priyanka Chopra Wishes Octavia Spencer On Her Birthday, Calls Her 'Queen'

American actor Octavia Spencer celebrated her 51st birthday on May 25. Various celebrities took to their social media accounts to pour in the birthday wishes. On the occasion of Octavia Spencer's birthday, Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram story to share a collage of a picture and dropping a wish for her. While sharing the picture, the actor wrote, "Happy Birthday to this Queen". Check it out.

Priyanka and Octavia have worked together as co-stars in the movie A Kid Like Jake that was released in the year 2018. The movie is directed by Silas Howard and written by Daniel Pearle, based on his own 2013 play of the same name. In the movie, Priyanka plays the role of Amal, whereas Octavia plays the role of Judith. The story revolves around a couple who struggle with their four-year-old son's gender identity when they realize he might be transgender. The movie also features The Big Bang Theory star Jim Parsons and Claire Danes in lead roles. The film received mixed reviews from critics, with praise for the performances of its cast.

A look at Priyanka Chopra's latest news

The actor recently joined her husband Nick Jonas during Billboards Music Awards 2021. While her husband was hosting the award ceremony, she graced the event in a gown with a thick belt and Bulgari jewels. The couple took to their respective Instagram accounts to share pictures from the event. In the post shared by the actor, she praised her husband and said “Husband appreciation post. Not even a cracked rib can stop this force of nature. So proud of you baby. With everything you do! Your work ethic, your pursuit of excellence! You inspire me every day! Crushed it today! I love you so much.”. In the picture, Priyanka can be seen sitting on a high chair while Nick is kissing her on the forehead. Check out the picture.

On the work front, Priyanka was last seen in the movie The White Tiger. The movie also featured Rajkummar Rao and Adarsh Gourav in the lead roles. Other than this, the actor will be a part of upcoming movies like The Matrix 4 and Text For you.

