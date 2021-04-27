Priyanka Chopra worried over COVID cases in India, urges US president to 'share vaccines'

Actress Priyanka Chopra recently took to Twitter and expressed her concerns over India’s continuous struggle with the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic. The actress opened up about the dire need for COVID-19 vaccines to decrease the mortality rate in India. Priyanka requested US President Joe Biden to help and ‘urgently’ share vaccines with India.

Priyanka Chopra urges US president to send vaccines to India

Priyanka tagged US President Joe Biden and other high-ranking officials while explaining the critical condition of her country and urged them to share vaccines as soon as possible. She also stated that while India is suffering from a horrific second wave of the pandemic, the “US has ordered 550M more vaccines than needed.” Netizens remarked over Priyanka’s late response to the Covid-19 situation in her native country of origin, while the other hailed her for initiating the first step towards seeking help for her country's people.

My heart breaks. India is suffering from COVID19 & the US has ordered 550M more vaccines than needed @POTUS @WHCOS @SecBlinken @JakeSullivan46 Thx for sharing AstraZeneca worldwide, but the situation in my country is critical. Will you urgently share vaccines w/ India? #vaxlive — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) April 26, 2021

One of the users informed the actress that the ‘U.S has already lifted the Embargo on vaccine raw material’ on April 26. Another user echoed similar sentiments and wrote that the country is in need of vaccines to be shipped to the people on an urgent basis as the COVID-19 situation is getting worse. A third user hailed the actress for being bold and talking about matters of public interest.

The U.S has has already lifted the Embargo on vaccine raw material yesterday and the materials are on its way.. ðŸ™ðŸ‡®ðŸ‡³ — Deep Sankar Ghosh (@ImDSGhosh) April 26, 2021

I agree with you on this. India urgently needs these vaccines to be shipped to the people there because the pandemic situation in India right now is getting very very worrying! — Henry Martin Andre (@HMartinAndre) April 26, 2021

So proud of you Queen for having the guts to talk about such important issue we are facing currentlyðŸ‘ðŸ» — Shahz (@shahzofficiall) April 26, 2021

Meanwhile, the global sensation has recently announced her partnership with UNICEF as a vaccine champion this World Immunization Week where she will ‘encourage people to take action and get themselves inoculated.’ She penned a motivational post while requesting people to get themselves vaccinated and lend their support. She even shared a video that showed how vaccines have always proved to be beneficial for people especially children who have been receiving them since their birth for their better growth and immunity building.

Earlier, on April 20, the actress took to Twitter and shared a note while expressing her concern regarding the COVID-19 situation across India. She talked about the situation which is ‘out of control’ and the medical fraternity which is ‘at a breaking point’. She even urged her fans and followers to ‘stay home’ and step out wearing a mask.'

“The Covid 19 situation across India is grave. I’m seeing images and stories coming in from different parts of the country that are so scary… the situation is out of control and our medical fraternity is at a breaking point”. She continued, “Please stay home… I beg you to stay home. Do it for yourself, your family, friends, neighbours, community, and also our frontline workers”. “Every doctor and frontline worker is saying the exact same thing: Stay home. Ensure everyone you know stays home. If you have to step out, wear a mask. Talk to those around you and help them understand this situation… we cannot take this lightly. Get the vaccine when it’s your turn”. She concluded her note, “Doing this will help us ease the immense pressure on our medical system (sic),” she wrote.

(Image credit: PriyankaChopra/ Instagram/ AP)