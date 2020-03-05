Priyanka Chopra's Brother Siddharth Engaged To Neelam Upadhyaya? Read Details

Priyanka Chopra’s brother, Siddharth Chopra created a stir last year at the Ambani’s Ganesh Chaturthi function. He was spotted with Neelam Upadhyaya, who is a well-known South Indian actor. He had also shared a throwback picture with her which sparked rumours about their alleged relationship. However, recently Siddharth Chopra and Neelam Upadhyaya were spotted together once again which further added fuel to the fires of their engagement rumours. But a comment from Neelam shut all such rumours about her and Siddharth’s engagement.

Priyanka Chopra’s brother and Neelam Upadhyaya engaged?

A recent event saw Priyanka Chopra’s mother, Madhu Chopra in attendance along with Siddharth Chopra. Accompanying the mother-son duo was Neelam Upadhyaya also. Viral Bhayani had shared a picture from the event of them and wrote a caption saying, “#priyankachopra mom and son with his fiancée today at an event #viralbhayani @viralbhayani”. As soon as the picture was posted online, comments started pouring in as netizens eagerly wanted to know who is Neelam Upadhyaya.

This is where Neelam Updhayaya stepped in and clarified. The South Indian actor said that she was not engaged to Priyanka Chopra’s brother, Siddharth Chopra. Neelam commented, “The ring is on my right hand. We’re not engaged”.

Also Read: Here's Ishita Kumar's Parents' Message For Their Daughter After Wedding With Siddharth Chopra Gets Called Off

Who is Neelam Upadhyaya?

Neelam Upadhyaya is a South Indian actor. She has appeared in a few Tamil and Telugu movies. Her notable films till date are Sukumarudu, Action, Unnodu Oru Naal and an upcoming movie called Pandagala Vachadu which also stars Nara Rohith.

Also Read: ‘So Happy And Proud’: Priyanka Chopra Super Delighted For Brother Siddharth Chopra As He Gets Associated With Sonakshi Sinha-starrer ‘Khandaani Shafakhana’

Priyanka Chopra’s brother, Siddharth Chopra was previously engaged to Ishita Kumar and was all set to marry her. But their marriage was called off last April, just a few weeks before the wedding. Talking about it with the media, Priyanka Chopra’s mother, Madhu Chopra confirmed that her son was not ready for marriage and explained he needed some more time.

Also Read: Priyanka Chopra's Brother Siddharth Chopra Spotted With Mystery Woman

Also Read: Siddharth Chopra's B'day Wish For Rumoured GF Neelam Is All Hearts

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.