Priyanka Chopra's Memorable Cannes Outfits That You Need To Check Out

Priyanka Chopra has a strong footing in both Bollywood and Hollywood. The actor is praised for her incredible acting skills and often delivers her best performance. The actor is married to singer Nick Jonas. The couple got married in December 2018. Throughout her career, she has won several awards and portrayed several different roles.

The Quantico actor is also popular for her extraordinary style. Often she posts pictures of herself in different attire which inspires her 52 million followers on Instagram. Let's check out the actor's photos in outfits from the Cannes festival. Take a look at Priyanka Chopra's Cannes photos below.

The actor looks classy and stylish in white here. Chopra's style is other-worldly and quite inspiring. Check out more photos of Priyanka Chopra at Cannes.

This is from Cannes 2019's red carpet. The actor looks stunning in the black dress. Priyanka Chopra never fails to serve us with the best looks.

The actor looks mesmerizing in this ocean blue outfit. The 37-year-old actor is at the peak of her style game, always. Chopra has certainly made an everlasting mark in Bollywood and Hollywood.

Chopra looks dreamy in this white gown. Chopra's style has evolved in her career. The actor knows precisely how to look elegant in any outfit.

In this look, the actor is posing alongside husband Nick Jonas. She looks alluring in this embellished dress. She looks equal parts charming and classy.

