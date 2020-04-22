Priyanka Chopra Jonas To Provide 10,000 Footwears To Healthcare Workers In India & LA

Priyanka Chopra Jonas has been doing her best in helping the needy during the crucial time of Coronavirus pandemic. While, Chopra, along with Nick Jonas, already donated to 15 organisations' daily wage workers, now The Sky Is Pink actor has taken an extra mile to provide 10,000 pairs of footwear to healthcare workers in India and in Los Angeles amid COVID-19 pandemic. Read on to know:

Priyanka Chopra Jonas to donate 10,000 footwears to healthcare workers

On April 22, Priyanka Chopra Jonas took to her Instagram to share her footwear donation for healthcare workers in India and Los Angeles. Priyanka Chopra wrote, "Healthcare professionals around the world are working every day to ensure our safety and fighting for us on the frontlines. Their courage, commitment and sacrifices are saving innumerable lives in this global pandemic".⁣

Furthermore, Priyanka Chopra Jonas said, "While we cannot even imagine what’s it like to be in their shoes, over the past several weeks, @crocs has donated thousands of pairs to the heroes in these photos to ensure that they are not only comfortable in them but safer in them too. Because of this, I’m so proud to partner with them to give 10,000 pairs to healthcare workers. Some at @cedarssinai in Los Angeles and 10,000 more to healthcare professionals in public/government hospitals across India".

Fans in huge numbers have hailed Priyanka Chopra Jonas for her efforts. While one fan wrote, "Great work mam", another said, "I am so proud of you PCJ, keep up the amazing work." Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra recently became a part of WHO's LIVE-home concert. She connected with International stars like Lady Gaga, John Elton, Shah Rukh khan, Coldplay, John Legend, Stevie Wonder, Billie Eilish and Lizzo to raise funds for COVID-19 through a LIVE concert organized by World Health Organisation (WHO).

