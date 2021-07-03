Priyanka Chopra's Comfy Weekend In London With Beloved 'Diana'; See Post

According to her latest Instagram post, Priyanka Chopra appears to be back in London. On her Instagram account, the actress posted a photo of herself joyfully posing with her pet puppy Diana. "Reunion," she wrote in the caption, along with the hashtag #quarantinelife. For months, the actress has been based in London, where she is filming Citadel. She did, however, fly to New York last week. Citadel, Priyanka's next project, is a multi-series starring Richard Madden and directed by the Russo Brothers, with producers from India, Italy, and Mexico.

Citadel is Priyanka Chopra's second Amazon Prime Video project, following the announcement of the Sangeet Project, a sangeet-themed dancing reality show that she will host alongside Nick Jonas.

The actress paid a visit to her New York restaurant Sona recently. An excerpt from her post stated, "My heart is so full to step inside the kitchen and meet the team that makes Sona New York such a wholesome experience."

Chopra Jonas had also dived into another business venture when she debuted her own hair care line, 'Anomaly,' back in January. It consists of an affordable and eco-friendly hair care range for consumers. The products were initially released in the United States on January 31st, with international markets which were followed later in the year.

As for Diana, Chopra had shared earlier that Diana was the first puppy she had fully cared for, and that Diana chose her.

Priyanka Chopra, a former Miss World and a Bollywood star, is a woman of many hats. She is the first South Asian woman to headline the cast of an American television show and has featured in many Hollywood projects. Priyanka Chopra is a tech investor and also counts as a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador. She runs a haircare brand called Anomaly Haircare, is a film producer and she recently launched an Indian restaurant called Sona in New York. She was last seen in Netflix's The White Tiger, which she also produced. She also released her memoir titled Unfinished earlier this year. Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas had donated to the Covid-19 relief effort in India amidst the raging second wave. Together, they had launched the fundraising Together For India in support of India's healthcare infrastructure. Now, after earning over a million dollars with the fundraiser, the pair is asking for more donations to help combat hunger and malnutrition among those affected by the pandemic.

