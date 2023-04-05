Priyanka Chopra's Daughter Malti Marie Is All Smiles With Grandmom Madhu Chopra

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is currently in India along with her husband Nick Jonas and their daughter Malti Marie. This is their little munchkin's first visit to India. Recently, Priyanka's mother Madhu Chopra shared a photo with her granddaughter.

In the photo, she can be seen holding Malti Marie in her arms. She wore a black and white striped top. On the other hand, the baby girl looked cute in a white floral frock and a white hairband.

Malti Marie was all smiles while playing with her grandmother. They can be seen adorably gazing at each other. Take a look at the photo below:

Malti Marie's first visit to India

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' daughter Malti Marie came to India for the very first time. The couple welcomed their baby girl in January 2022 via surrogacy. Before visiting India, they revealed their daughter's face at the Jonas' brother Walk of Fame ceremony.

Meanwhile, at the airport, Priyanka and Nick posed with their little one. They also introduced her to the photographers. They opted for a casual look at the airport. While the actress wore a pink co-ord set with white sneakers, Nick sported a blue hoodie paired with blue denim and a baseball cap. The Dil Dhadakne Do actress came to India in order to attend the press tour of her film Citadel alongside Richard Madden.

Reportedly, she is also here to attend her cousin Parineeti Chopra's engagement with AAP leader Raghav Chadha. As of now, there is no official confirmation about the same.