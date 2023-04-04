Priyanka Chopra Says Bollywood Is 'lax' As Compared To Hollywood Amid 'cornered' Remark

Priyanka Chopra recently attended a promotional press conference for her upcoming Sci-Fi action thriller web series, Citadel. In lieu of answering a host of questions, the global actor also made some personal revelations. Having worked across the globe in both the Bollywood and Hollywood film fraternities, Priyanka listed the similarities and differences between the two industries and how they function.

The similarities Priyanka listed between Hollywood and Bollywood

Priyanka Chopra, who is an actress and mother of one was quick to assert that no matter the difference in location, the medium and work remained the same. Priyanka expressed how the divide between movies and television existed across both fraternities owing to nuances that are peculiar to both mediums. Apart from this, she shared how language has never been a barrier and that the passion to produce good work remains constant across the globe. She said, "I think the similarities are movies are movies, TV is TV. Wherever you go, language is the same. The madness is the same...".

Priyanka also listed the differences between the two industries

Priyanka's list of differences ran slightly longer than her reflections on the similarities between the two industries. She promptly pointed out how one thing that stands out about Hollywood is its systematic approach to work, particularly the timing and the process. The former Miss World also reflected how the most obvious difference between the two industries is that of culture which is something that is important and should not be tweaked at any cost.

Priyanka further elaborated how the West being more systematic simply came down to a matter of more paperwork, stamping, emails and signing. She also described the work culture in Bollywood as being more in line with her coined concept of 'Indian stretchable time'. She said, "Here (Bollywood) we are a little bit more lax with time, you know? Indian stretchable time and all of that!"

Priyanka Chopra is all set to star in Citadel which will premiere on 28 April this year. The series also stars Richard Madden and will feature Priyanka taking a deep dive in to the world of spies and espionage. Priyanka will also be seen in Celine Dion and Sam Heughen-starrer Love Again later this year.