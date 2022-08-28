Global sensation Priyanka Chopra is currently reaping the joys of motherhood. The actor is leaving no stone unturned in embracing each and every moment of her life with her daughter Malti Marie. She often gives fans a sneak peek at how she's spending her time with the little munchkin. Yet again, the Sky is Pink star headed to her social media handle and shared an adorable video of 'saturday mornings' with Malti.

Priyanka Chopra shares an adorable video of Malti

Priyanka Chopra took to her instagram handle and dropped a cute video of her daughter Malti where she is seen vibing to the popular Bollywood song Sasural Genda Phool from the film Delhi 6. In the clip, Priyanka is seen holding Malti in her hand as the latter grooves to the peppy track. Malti is seen donning a pink dress paired with a matching bow headband. Sharing the video, Priyanka wrote in the caption, "Saturday mornings be like". Take a look:

For the unversed, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas welcomed their daughter via surrogacy on January 15 at a hospital in San Diego, California. The couple named her Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. The duo shared the news of the baby's arrival with a joint statement that stated, "We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much". To note, Malti's journey in the hospital was not smooth as the little one had to spend 100 days in the NICU.

Priyanka Chopra on the professional front

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka Chopra is set to star in the Hollywood spy thriller series Citadel with Richard Madden, romantic comedy It's All Coming Back To Me with Sam Heughan, and Bollywood film Jee Le Zaraa alongside Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.

Image: Instagram/@priyankachopra