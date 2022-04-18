Priyanka Chopra's Latest Beach Outing With Hubby Nick Jonas Is All About 'love'; See Pics

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are one of the most adored couples, the two never shy away from expressing their love for each other. The couple has always managed to garner all the limelight with their mushy romance on social media.

From Priyanka's flourishing career to her blissful marriage with Nick Jonas, the actor seems to be enjoying every moment of her life. Recently, the former beauty queen took to her social media handle and shared glimpses of her 'dreamy' beach outing with her husband Nick Jonas.

Priyanka Chopra shares pics with Nick Jonas from beach date

On Monday, the global star took to her Instagram handle and gave fans a sneak-peek into her outing with Nick Jonas that it is all about love. In the first pic, Nick is seen holding his lady love's hand as he poses amidst the beautiful scenic location of a beach. The next picture featured Priyanka holding some colourful stones in her hand. In the rest of the photos, we can see the stars enjoying some peaceful time walking on the beach. Sharing the pics, The Matrix Resurrections actor captioned the post as "What dreams are made of..(multiple emoticons)"

Here, take a look at the post-

As soon as the post was published, fans jumped into the comments section. One of the users wrote "Romantic ! ! Your love blending with Nature's beauty!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️" while another wrote, "❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ this couple's. Love that y'all respect your marriage". A few fans also expressed the desire to see the couple's baby, one of them wrote, "We want to see your daughter. 😍😢😢😢" whereas the rest of the users simply dropped heart emoticons in the comments.

Priyanka Chopra opens up about embracing motherhood

During her conversation with famous YouTuber-host Lilly Singh about her new book, Priyanka opened up on parenting style. In the chat, the actor can be seen saying, “As a new parent right now, I keep thinking that I will never be imposing my desires, fears, my upbringing on to my child. I have always believed that children come through you, not from you. There is no belief like this is my child and I will shape everything. They come through you to find and build their own life. Recognising that really helped me, my parents were very non-judgemental in a certain way."

Image: Instagram/@priyankachopra