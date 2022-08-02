Priyanka Chopra's Mom 'honoured' To Have Malti Named After Her; Reveals Nick's Dad Duties

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas embraced parenthood earlier this year as they welcomed daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas via surrogacy. Interestingly, their little one has been named after Priyanka's mother Dr Madhumalti Chopra, aka, Madhu Chopra. In a conversation with The New Indian Express, Madhu mentioned how 'honoured' she was to have her granddaughter take her name and also hinted that the couple may show Malti's face as she turns 1.

Apart from this. Madhu Chopra also revealed that Nick has been keeping really well with his parental duties, adding that he even changes Malti's diapers.

Priyanka Chopra's mom says she's 'honoured' to have Malti named after her

Spilling beans on the 'Namkaran' (naming) ceremony of Malti Marie, Madhu mentioned, "I got to know about the name only on the day of the namkaran, and I was so honoured. In our tradition, the paternal grandfather whispers the name, along with words of wisdom, into the baby’s ears. Nick’s dad did those rituals."

Further shedding light on Nick Jonas' father duties, she said, "Priyanka and Nick already discussed being equally involved as parents. I give a massage and Nick gives her a bath and changes her diapers." Lastly, Chopra senior also revealed an important piece of advice she gave Priyanka on raising her daughter.

Madhu recalled telling the Citadel star to not allow Malti to have any screen time at a young age. She quipped, "I told Priyanka, with screen time at such a young age, your daughter will get 'mote mote chashma'."

Priyanka Chopra introduces Malti Marie on social media

On the occasion of Mother's Day this year, Priyanka Chopra shared a beautiful picture on Instagram, where she could be seen holding Malti Marie in her arms as Nick looked on. In the post, the actor announced the homecoming of her baby girl after 100 days in NICU. Introducing her with a long note, Priyanka wrote, “Our next chapter begins now, and our baby is truly a badass. Let’s get it MM! Mommy and Daddy love you.”

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @PRIYANKACHOPRA)