Priyanka Chopra's Mom Took This Massive Decision To Support Daughter's Dream

Priyanka Chopra's mother Madhu Chopra recently opened up about the time when the actor decided to leave her studies and pursue a career in the entertainment industry. She also revealed her in-laws reaction. Madhu Chopra mentioned that her late husband, Ashok Chopra, was a "conservative" man, and her decision didn't sit well with his side of the family.

3 things you need to know

Priyanka Chopra participated in Miss India contest in 2000.

She finished second at the contest.

Her mother Madhu Chopra left her medical practice overnight to support her decision.

Madhu Chopra's in-laws were unhappy with Priyanka Chopra's decision

In an interview with YouTube channel Habit Coach, Madhu Chopra opened up about the time when Priyanka Chopra returned from Boston in the middle of her high school. She explained that the actor took a gap year in India due to the vast differences in the education systems of the two countries. During this time, she participated in the Miss India competition, which brought forth a "life-changing" opportunity.

Madhu Chopra that the timing was critical as she was supposed to give her 12th board exams. Madhu shared that she made the decision to put her own career on hold and accompany Priyanka to Mumbai as she was a teenager. Despite her husband Ashok Chopra's "conservative and overprotective" nature, they decided to support the actor's dreams.

She recalled that her husband's family was unhappy with their decision. "My husband’s family was not too happy about it because she was very good in her studies and they didn’t want me disturbing her… and she was to give her 12th board (exams). And that’s a very critical time,” she said. Madhu described her husband as a typical Punjabi father and shared that they reached a consensus that she would go with the actor to Mumbai, leaving her own medical practice behind.

Madhu Chopra sheds light on Priyanka Chopra's pageant journey

Recalling Priyanka Chopra's experience during the pageant, Madhu Chopra shared that she was the youngest contestant in the pageant. She stated that the actor had never worn heels, a saree, or makeup before. She further shared that she actress gained confidence during her training.