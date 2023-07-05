Priyanka Chopra's Old Video On What Indian Movies Are About Resurfaces

An old video of Priyanka Chopra discussing Indian cinema at the Emmys has resurfaced. The video, dating back to her debut at the awards show in 2016, has been circulating online, eliciting mixed reactions from netizens.

In a video, Priyanka showed some Indian dance moves to an interviewer on the Emmys red carpet.

She explained what is the basis of an Indian dance sequence.

Priyanka Chopra's remark on dance in Indian films

In the video, while describing Indian dance moves and movies, Priyanka said, "With Indian movies everything is about hips and b**bs." She then went on to show a few dance moves as well.

Casting shake up in Jee Le Zaara

In recent news, it was reported that Priyanka had to depart from an upcoming Bollywood film Jee Le Zaara due to conflicting schedules. Following her exit, rumours surfaced that Katrina Kaif had also withdrawn from the project, although no official confirmation or reason was provided. While some reports suggest that new faces will be on board, others have stated that talks are on going to retain the original cast.

(Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt posed together for the announcement of the Jee Le Zaraa | Image: Katrina Kaif/Instagram)

In the midst of these developments, Priyanka Chopra remains focused on her international work commitments. The actress is currently engaged in the filming of Heads of State alongside John Cena and Idris Elba. She will also reprise her role in Citadel 2.