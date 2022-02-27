Priyanka Chopra's Mother Madhu Talks About Becoming 'Nani', Dishes On Baby's Name

Actor Priyanka Chopra delivered a piece of jovial news on 22 January 2022, as she announced the birth of her first child with husband Nick Jonas via surrogacy. Sharing the news in a joint statement, the couple asked the fans and media to respect their privacy and have since remained tight-lipped about the details of their first baby. Not only have the couple not shared any pictures of their newborn but also decided to conceal the baby's gender.

Although fans across the world are curious to see Chopra's child, they continue to respect the couple's request and decided to patiently wait till the couple share it themselves. However, in a recent interaction, Priyanka Chopra's mother Madhu Chopra dished on becoming a grandparent and hinted at the baby's name.

Madhu Chopra on Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' baby

As per a report from Hindustan Times, Dr Madhu Chopra interacted with the media at the event of the 14th anniversary of her cosmetic clinic in Mumbai. After being asked about Priyanka's newborn baby, Dr Chopra cheerily replied that she is over the moon after becoming 'Nani' (grandmother) and is constantly smiling. She was also asked about the name of the baby. Answering the question, Dr Chopra revealed that the name of the baby has not been finalised yet as they are waiting for the Pandit's decision.

For the unversed, Priyanka and Nick who got married in 2018, welcomed their first baby by writing on Instagram, ''We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. (sic)"

Recently, the Matrix 4 actor shared a photo dump where she gave a glimpse of the adorable nursery for her baby filled with stuffed toys.

Moreover, the actor also spoke about the ongoing crisis in Ukraine after Russia initiated the invasion. Penning a heartwarming note, the actor urged her followers to do their part in assistant the citizens of the war-hit country in the face of difficulties. She wrote, ''It’s difficult to comprehend how in the modern world this could escalate to such a catastrophic point, but this is a consequential moment that will reverberate around the world.''

