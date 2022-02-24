Priyanka Chopra Jonas Shares 'Photo Dump': Fans Spot Her Baby's Nursery And Toys In Pics

Priyanka Chopra is one of the finest actors who has proved to be the best version of herself by her continuous hard work and dedication in Bollywood as well as Hollywood. The actor often spends time with her family, especially her husband Nick Jonas. Priyanka and Nick recently gained the limelight as the couple was blessed with a baby girl through surrogacy.

Priyanka Chopra's 'photo dump' pics include her baby's toys

The Global Sensation, Priyanka Chopra, has not been very active on social media. The Bajiro Mastani actor recently took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of pictures, but one of the pics that caught everybody's attention was the soft toys that were kept on the window pane. Fans are going gaga over the same as the picture saw teddies and dolls huddled up in a row, which could be the baby's toys. Lord Krishna's sculpture, seen eating butter, was also kept with the toys.

Fan showered wishes on the couple and some even noticed the soft toys as one commented, "So happy to see you love plush toys and Krishna because we've got just the thing..." Another fan prayed to protect the wonderful couple from all the negativity of people of the planet earth, adding, "Blessings and Praying for the health of your precious Beautiful bundle of joy...!!! Take care and stay safe."

Image: Instagram/@PriyankaChopra

Captioning it as a photo dump, Priyanka was seen spending some quality time with her husband Nick. One of the pictures also features the duo's dogs, Panda the Punk and Diana. The Sky is Pink actor was seen wearing her husband’s yellow floral shirt in one of the pics. The other photographs saw Chopra in a red sweatshirt enjoying some fries.

Priyanka's daughter was delivered 12 weeks ahead of time

The couple opened up about the birth of their daughter on January 22, 2022. Sharing the news on her Instagram handle, The Matrix: Resurrections actor wrote, "We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. (sic)" Well, Nick also shared the same statement on his account. According to a report by Daily Mail, the couple’s little one was due in April 2022, but the surrogate delivered their baby 12 weeks ahead of time.

Image: Instagram/@priyankachopra