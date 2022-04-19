Global sensation Priyanka Chopra who has an exciting lineup of films this year will also be seen sharing screen space with Sam Heughan. The two stars will feature alongside in the upcoming Hollywood film, It’s All Coming Back To Me. The film was earlier titled Text For You. After much wait, the makers have finally announced the release of the highly anticipated film along with a surprise.

Sam Heughan took to Instagram and had shared a still from the film with Priyanka Chopra and later deleted it. The film that will be releasing on February 10 next year, is titled after Celine Dion's popular song from her 1996 album, Falling Into You. The actor had shared the still and captioned it as ‘'It’s all coming back to me' (heart emoticon). With the brilliant @priyankachopra and of course, music by @celinedion February 10th, 2023.”

Sam Heughan, Priyanka Chopra's next film It’s All Coming Back To Me locks release date

The post that received much love and excitement from the fans, was later deleted by the actor. Deadline also reported that the film will release on February 10 next year. Earlier, during an interview with ET Canada, Sam had said that he was in awe of Priyanka. He also said that she was “so beautiful, so wonderful, and such a good human being”.

Meanwhile, the upcoming film It's All Coming Back To Me is a remake of the 2016 German film SMS für Dich, which is based on Sofie Cramer's novel. The story of the film revolves around a woman who sends a text to the cellphone of her dead boyfriend but connects with a similar heartbroken person who has been re-assigned the phone number.

The forthcoming beautiful film is helmed by ace filmmaker Jim Strouse. Apart from Sam and Priyanka in the lead, the romantic drama also stars Celine Dion, Russell Tovey, Omid Djalili, and Celia Imrie. The film has been shot in London and the US extensively. Apart from It’s All Coming Back To Me, Priyanka has a list of films in her pipeline including Ending Things with Anthony Mackie, the web series Citadel and Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa.

IMAGE: PTI/Instagram/SamHeughan