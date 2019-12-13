Priyanka Chopra's Self-confessed Beauty And Diet Secrets Revealed

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is certainly blessed with beauty and charm required to become an international superstar. Talking to a fashion magazine, the Exotic singer attributed her looks to good genes, which means she can get away with eating almost anything without having to worry about piling on the kilos. The Desi Girl claimed that she did not have a set diet regime and that most of the days, she would eat whatever her heart wanted. The actor called herself lucky that she does not put on weight so easily. She also added that she will be eating salads and soups only when she will feel that she is gaining weight or when she is not feeling good about her body.

No strain

In the same interview, the actor declared that she does make it a point to eat healthy, including a lot of vegetables in her diet and drink a lot of water and coconut water. Part of the entertainment industry for over a decade, Priyanka is no stranger to the high standards of the industry as far as looks go. However, she claims that she does not go out of her way to watch her weight or stay in shape. She prefers to exercise to feel energetic and refreshed rather than to slim down. The actor has claimed that she loves less strenuous workouts like yoga and pilates.

Beauty queen

Priyanka also endorses a lot of beauty and skincare brands, making it important for her looks to be on point always. Her beauty secret is understated elegance, where she focuses on just a few features, highlighting them rather than doing her entire face. Her natural look would involve doing up her eyes and sculpting her cheekbones with muted lips. Her hair is usually coloured and styled according to her attire.

