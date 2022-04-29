Last Updated:

Priyanka Chopra's Unseen Childhood Photo With Her Father Proves She Is 'Daddy’s Lil Girl'

Travelling down memory lane, Priyanka Chopra shared a rare photo of her beaming with joy in her father's arms. Take a look at it here.

Written By
Mamta Raut
Priyanka Chopra

Image: Instagram/@priyankachopra


Ever since joining Hollywood, actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas has been juggling her life between Los Angeles and Mumbai to keep up with her professional commitments. Amid completing her international projects abroad, the Desi Girl never fails to chronicle special moments of her life on social media.

Speaking of which, recently when Priyanka Chopra missed her late father's presence in her life, she took to Instagram to share an adorable throwback photo alongside him.

Priyanka Chopra remembers her father

Travelling down the memory lane, the Baywatch star shared a rare photo of her beaming with joy in her father's arms. Little Priyanka has donned what appears to be a red and white frock, meanwhile, her father has opted for a similar white shirt. Baby Priyanka shares a timid smile for the camera with her dad who has a contagious smile on his face. While sharing the photo online, the global star captioned her post as, "Daddy’s Lil girl". Take a look at it below:

READ | Priyanka Chopra's latest beach outing with hubby Nick Jonas is all about 'love'; See pics
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

As soon as the photo surfaced online, it garnered immense likes in no time. Fans of Priyanka could not control themselves from gushing over it. While one commented, "Forever and always", another prayed for her father's soul to 'rest in peace'. Smiley and heart emoticons also flooded the comment section of the post. Check out the reactions here:

READ | Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas' baby's name and birthdate revealed; Here are all details
Priyanka Chopra

Just hours ago, Priyanka Chopra shared yet another no-filter photo of herself urging fans to spend time on 'self-care'. Glowing in the sun, the actor can be seen relaxing in a pool for her chilling session at home. While sharing the set of new photos, Priyanka articulated, "When u get a few unexpected hours of self-care. Sound ON!! Can u recognise the songs I’m listening to?" Check out the music Priyanka was jamming to in the video below:

READ | Priyanka Chopra talks about enjoying Indian food on weekends in New York; 'I love dosas'
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

In terms of work, Priyanka is currently basking in the success of her recently released sci-fi flick The Matrix Resurrections. Apart from this, she has a slew of projects in the pipeline. She will next feature alongside Sam Heughan, Celine Dion, and Russell Tovey in Text For You. Her feature in the upcoming series, Citadel is also much-anticipated.

READ | Priyanka Chopra shares her 40th birthday plans; 'I hope I have sand between my toes'

Image: Instagram/@priyankachopra

READ | Priyanka Chopra shares glimpses of 'self-care' time while jamming to 90s Bollywood songs

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: Priyanka Chopra, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Nick Jonas
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND