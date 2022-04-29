Priyanka Chopra's Unseen Childhood Photo With Her Father Proves She Is 'Daddy’s Lil Girl'

Ever since joining Hollywood, actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas has been juggling her life between Los Angeles and Mumbai to keep up with her professional commitments. Amid completing her international projects abroad, the Desi Girl never fails to chronicle special moments of her life on social media.

Speaking of which, recently when Priyanka Chopra missed her late father's presence in her life, she took to Instagram to share an adorable throwback photo alongside him.

Priyanka Chopra remembers her father

Travelling down the memory lane, the Baywatch star shared a rare photo of her beaming with joy in her father's arms. Little Priyanka has donned what appears to be a red and white frock, meanwhile, her father has opted for a similar white shirt. Baby Priyanka shares a timid smile for the camera with her dad who has a contagious smile on his face. While sharing the photo online, the global star captioned her post as, "Daddy’s Lil girl". Take a look at it below:

As soon as the photo surfaced online, it garnered immense likes in no time. Fans of Priyanka could not control themselves from gushing over it. While one commented, "Forever and always", another prayed for her father's soul to 'rest in peace'. Smiley and heart emoticons also flooded the comment section of the post. Check out the reactions here:

Just hours ago, Priyanka Chopra shared yet another no-filter photo of herself urging fans to spend time on 'self-care'. Glowing in the sun, the actor can be seen relaxing in a pool for her chilling session at home. While sharing the set of new photos, Priyanka articulated, "When u get a few unexpected hours of self-care. Sound ON!! Can u recognise the songs I’m listening to?" Check out the music Priyanka was jamming to in the video below:

In terms of work, Priyanka is currently basking in the success of her recently released sci-fi flick The Matrix Resurrections. Apart from this, she has a slew of projects in the pipeline. She will next feature alongside Sam Heughan, Celine Dion, and Russell Tovey in Text For You. Her feature in the upcoming series, Citadel is also much-anticipated.

Image: Instagram/@priyankachopra