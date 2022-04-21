Last Updated:

Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas' Baby's Name And Birthdate Revealed; Here Are All Details

As Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas recently announced the birth of their baby girl via surrogacy, a report revealed the name and birthdate of their baby.

Written By
Nehal Gautam
Priyanka Chopra baby name

Image: Instagram/@nickjonas


Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas announced the birth of their baby via surrogacy two months ago and created a buzz on the internet in no time. As they later informed that they have been blessed with a baby girl, they still kept the birthdate and name of the baby a secret. However, as per the reports by TMZ, both the name and the birthdate of the couple's baby girl have been revealed. 

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' baby girl's name revealed?

The outlet recently obtained the birth certificate of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' baby girl and stated that the full name of their baby girl is Malti Marie Chopra Jonas and she was born after 8 PM on January 15 at a hospital in San Diego. However, the official confirmation about the same is awaited.

On the other hand, soon after the announcement by the couple, Daily Mail reported that the couple’s child arrived before the due date. Their little one was due in April 2022, but the surrogate delivered their baby 12 weeks ahead of time.

READ | Priyanka Chopra shares glimpses of her Easter celebrations with hubby Nick Jonas; see pics

The star couple’s premature baby girl was born in Southern California. It was further reported that the baby and surrogate continue to remain in the hospital, while Priyanka and Nick wait for their little one to become healthy in order to move her to Los Angeles. The report by the outlet also claimed that Priyanka was trying to finish all her work before her baby’s arrival, but it now seems like now she will have to slow down and prepare to welcome her baby home. 

READ | Priyanka Chopra's latest beach outing with hubby Nick Jonas is all about 'love'; See pics

Priyanka Chopra has announced that she and her husband Nick Jonas have welcomed their first child via surrogacy. Taking to Instagram, the 39-year-old actor shared a post on Friday and wrote, "We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family."

READ | Priyanka Chopra's next with Sam Heughan locks release date, still from film goes viral

After the actor shared the news, people began congratulating the couple. Nick's brother, Joe Jonas, congratulated his brother and sister-in-law by sharing a heart emoji in the comments section of the post. YouTube star Lilly Singh stated, "AYE!!!!!!!! Can’t wait to cuddle them!!!" 

READ | Priyanka Chopra, Kangana Ranaut pen notes for R Madhavan's son Vedaant's swimming feat
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

Image: Instagram/@nickjonas

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra baby name
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND