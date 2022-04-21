Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas' Baby's Name And Birthdate Revealed; Here Are All Details

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas announced the birth of their baby via surrogacy two months ago and created a buzz on the internet in no time. As they later informed that they have been blessed with a baby girl, they still kept the birthdate and name of the baby a secret. However, as per the reports by TMZ, both the name and the birthdate of the couple's baby girl have been revealed.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' baby girl's name revealed?

The outlet recently obtained the birth certificate of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' baby girl and stated that the full name of their baby girl is Malti Marie Chopra Jonas and she was born after 8 PM on January 15 at a hospital in San Diego. However, the official confirmation about the same is awaited.

On the other hand, soon after the announcement by the couple, Daily Mail reported that the couple’s child arrived before the due date. Their little one was due in April 2022, but the surrogate delivered their baby 12 weeks ahead of time.

The star couple’s premature baby girl was born in Southern California. It was further reported that the baby and surrogate continue to remain in the hospital, while Priyanka and Nick wait for their little one to become healthy in order to move her to Los Angeles. The report by the outlet also claimed that Priyanka was trying to finish all her work before her baby’s arrival, but it now seems like now she will have to slow down and prepare to welcome her baby home.

Priyanka Chopra has announced that she and her husband Nick Jonas have welcomed their first child via surrogacy. Taking to Instagram, the 39-year-old actor shared a post on Friday and wrote, "We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family."

After the actor shared the news, people began congratulating the couple. Nick's brother, Joe Jonas, congratulated his brother and sister-in-law by sharing a heart emoji in the comments section of the post. YouTube star Lilly Singh stated, "AYE!!!!!!!! Can’t wait to cuddle them!!!"

Image: Instagram/@nickjonas