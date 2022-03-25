Last Updated:

'He's rare breed of artistes' | Producer Maneesh Sharma Praises Ranveer Singh For His Stint In 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar'

'Jayeshbhai Jordaar' producer Maneesh Sharma recently stated that Ranveer Singh will 'redefine the idea of a commercial film hero' with the upcoming film.

Jayeshbhai Jordaar

Ranveer Singh's acting prowess is known by many across the globe, with the actor taking over Indian cinema with his exceptional portrayal of characters across various film genres. The Gully Boy star has an interesting lineup of projects, including the YRF production Jayeshbhai Jordaar. The film also reunites Ranveer with Maneesh Sharma, who directed the actor and Anushka Sharma in the 2010 romantic comedy Band Baaja Baaraat

The film, which has been directed by Divyang Thakkar, will feature Ranveer in a fun, quirky avatar and his first look poster has left fans super excited. In a conversation with Mid-Day, Maneesh spoke about Jayeshbhai Jordaar being a 'perfect fit' for Ranveer, who never ceases to push the boundaries as an artist in the world of commercial films. 

Maneesh Sharma heaps praise on Ranveer Singh for his stint in Jayeshbhai Jordaar

"Ranveer inherently likes to push boundaries as an artiste in the world of commercial films. That makes him part of the rare breed of artistes who are stars." Maneesh said of the Dil Dhadakne Do star. He further added that with Jayeshbhai Jordaar, Ranveer will 'redefine the idea of a commercial film hero'. 

Meanwhile, the film also stars Shalini Pandey as the female lead alongside actors like  Boman Irani, Ratna Pathak Shah and Deeksha Joshi among others. The film reportedly shows Ranveer as a Gujarati man, who champions equal rights for men and women in society. Bankrolled by  Aditya Chopra and Maneesh Sharma under Yash Raj Films, it will release theatrically on May 13, 2022. 

Announcing the film's release date earlier this month, Ranveer shared a fun video along with the caption," Naam hai JAYESHBHAI…Aur kaam hai JORDAAR !!!Chegg out the date announcement video Celebrate #JayeshbhaiJordaar with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you on 13th May. @shalzp | #ManeeshSharma | @divyangt | @yrf | "

More on Ranveer Singh's work front 

After taking on the role of cricketing powerhouse Kapil Dev in 83, Ranveer will be seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani alongside Gully Boy co-star Alia Bhatt.  He also has Rohit Shetty's Cirkus alongside Pooja Hegde and Jacqueline Fernandez in the pipeline. 

