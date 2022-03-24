Saba Pataudi Praises Ranveer Singh For '83'; Says Film Reminded Her Of Her "Abba"

Ranveer Singh wowed the audience with his commendable performance in his latest sports drama 83. The actor's portrayal of former Indian cricket team captain Kapil Dev was immensely lauded as he left a lasting effect on the audience with the role. The film also saw several stars playing the role of legendary cricket players and Deepika Padukone essaying the role of Romi Dev. While the film was one of the first big-budget films to release amid the pandemic, it did not succeed much with its theatrical run. As the film recently arrived on two OTT platforms and Saba Pataudi praised the actors and director and also mentioned how it reminded her of her father, late legendary cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi.

Saba Pataudi often mentions how she misses her late father and also talks about the bond she shared with him. Taking to her Instagram stories, Saba Pataudi recently penned a review for Ranveer Singh starrer 83 and praised the actor was his brilliant performance. She wrote, "I loved this movie! I agree, the pandemic may have affected its performance in theatres and perhaps fans preferred other movies. This reminded me of Abba... and us watching matches together (red heart) Kapil played by @ranveersingh was brilliant."

She further praised the film's entire cast, including Deepika Padukone. Saba Pataudi wrote, "Each player... nailed their respective parts. @deepikapadukone as Romi.." In the end, Saba Pataudi thanked Kabir Khan for the film. "You too! @kabirkhankk you're a genius! Thank You for 83!" she concluded.

83 on OTT

The latest sports drama made its television premiere on March 20, 2022, on Star Gold. A day later, the film also landed on two OTT services - Disney+ Hotstar and Netflix. While the filmmakers earlier faced a poor box office collection, they also landed in a legal battle ahead of the movie's OTT release. After the producers won the legal lawsuit for the film's arrival on OTT services, it began streaming on Disney+ Hotstar and Netflix.

83 takes viewers on a nostalgic trip as it showcases how India scripted history with its iconic win at the 1983 World Cup. Apart from Ranveer Singh, the film also had Pankaj Tripathi, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Saqib Salim, Ammy Virk, Dhairya Karwa and more. The film was helmed by Kabir Khan, while Deepika Padukone, Kabir Khan, Vishnuvardhan Induri and Sajid Nadiadwala bankrolled it.

Image: Instagram/@sabapataudi/@ranveersingh