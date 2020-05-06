Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Celebrate Navya Nanda Naveli's Graduation Ceremony At Jalsa

Amitabh Bachchan is a proud grandfather and Abhishek, a proud Mamu (Uncle), as Navya Nanda Naveli graduated today from the Fordham University. The megastar took to his Instagram handle to share an adorable slow-motion video of Navya flaunting her graduation dress — black gown and a cap.

Due to nationwide lockdown, Navya's mother Shweta Bachchan pulled together a DIY ceremony at Bachchan's residence — Jalsa. Amitabh Bachchan revealed that the staff surprised her by stitching the gown and making the cap from a chart paper.

Abhishek Bachchan on his Instagram handle wrote, "Congratulations my Navya on your graduation! Although due to the lockdown you were not able to celebrate it at your university with your classmates and the home garden had to suffice....Seems like yesterday that we were moving you into your dorm room as a freshman... Wait, strike that. Not "we", "I"!! (You always managed to make Mamu do the heavy lifting 😉). God bless you! Can't wait to see what you have in store for the world. " [sic]

Amitabh Bachchan shared three different pictures of Navya celebrating her big day. Take a look below —

Navya Nanda Naveli graduates, Shweta Bachchan's DIY ceremony amid lockdown can't be missed

