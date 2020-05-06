Navya Nanda Naveli Graduates, Shweta Bachchan's DIY Ceremony Amid Lockdown Can't Be Missed

Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Nanda Naveli completed her college on Wednesday. To celebrate the big day, Navya's mother Shweta Bachchan pulled together a DIY (Do it Yourself) ceremony amid an ongoing lockdown.

From making Navya's scholar cap with a chart paper to stitching the black gown from the scraps of black tenting, Shweta Bachchan took to her Instagram handle to share beautiful pictures of her daughter. Shweta also revealed that she wore Navya's college — Fordham University's sweatshirt on top of her PJs (pyjamas).

Replying to one of the comments Shweta also wrote that she is just sitting on the side watching her amazing girl and being an 'emotional wreck'. Fashion desginer Vikram Phadnis, casting director Shanoo Sharma, Bhavana Pandey, and many more dropped comments congratulation Navya.

Navya Naveli Nanda is the daughter of Shweta Bachchan Nanda and the industrialist Nikhil Nanda.

A few days back, on siblings day, Shweta Bachchan Nanda posted an adorable childhood picture that also features her sibling Abhishek Bachchan. In the monochrome picture, Shweta and Abhishek are adorably flashing their happy smiles for the camera. Shweta Bachchan Nanda captioned the picture as "Partner in rhyme, and crime, for a lifetime 🧿. #siblingday". Check out Shweta Bachchan Nanda's post below.

