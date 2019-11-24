Pulkit Samrat & Kriti Kharbanda Requests Privacy, Says, 'Our Families Are Media Shy'

Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat who set the record straight by accepting their relationship in public said that their family was camera shy and hence they should be given the space and privacy. In an interview, Kriti said: “We are not hiding our relationship but I feel people should give us some space because it’s a family thing." Pulkit added: “I think personal and family matters should be kept limited within the family. Our families are camera shy and media shy. It is not right on our part to express feelings on their behalf. I can just say we are in a happy space.”

A few days back, Kriti confirmed her relationship with Pulkit Samrat in an interview with a publication. She said, "We are dating each other... In all honesty, I wanted my parents to know first that I'm dating someone... But I'm in a very happy place and I have no qualms admitting that I am dating Pulkit Samrat."

The couple has worked together previously in Ashu Trikha's Veerey Ki Wedding along with actor Jimmy Shergill. Besides Pagalpanti, Kriti and Pulkit will star in Bejoy Nambiar's next film Taish. The Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana actor is currently basking in the success of her latest film Housefull 4. The film was a multi-starrer comedy featuring actors Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon, Pooja Hegde, Chunky Panday and Johny Lever alongside her and did extremely well at the box office. Her upcoming film Pagalpanti is also a multi-starrer comedy and is set to release in theatres on November 22.

Pagalpanti

Pagalpanti is a multi-starrer comedy film that stars John Abraham, Anil Kapoor, Arshad Warsi, Pulkit Samrat, Ileana D’cruz, Urvashi Rautela, Kriti Kharbanda, and Saurabh Shukla. Anees Bazmee directs the movie.

