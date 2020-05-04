Pulkit Samrat Bakes 'Pav' For Lady-love Kriti Kharbanda, Leaves Her 'impressed'

With COVID-19 lockdown 3.0 in place, people are once again confined to their homes and brushing up their skills or learning new ones. Amid all this, lovebirds Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat have taken to cooking. Kriti, in a recent post on Instagram shared pictures of some freshly baked Bombay Pav which she mentioned in the caption were baked by her beau Pulkit Samrat.

Pulkit Samrat bakes Pav for Kriti Kharbanda amid COVID-19 lockdown

It is no secret that Kriti is a foodie and a vada pav lover, fans are wondering if this was Samrat’s attempt at making a vada pav for her. She captioned the picture, “You’re welcome @pulkitsamrat. I’m glad I bring out the best in you. Did u ever think you would bake PAV for me!? 😱😱 the bhukkhad in me is very impressed Haan! Muahhh! ❤️ #blessedwiththebest #midnightcravings #foodstagram.” [sic]

This was not the first time that the duo took to cooking. Earlier, Pulkit Samrat took to his social media to share a snap of homemade Pani Puri. The actor revealed in his caption that it was in fact made by his ‘personal chef’ Kriti Kharbanda.

Kriti Kharbanda earlier shared an adorable picture on her social media. Sharing a picture of their silhouettes, Kriti is seen resting her head on Pulkit Samrat's shoulders while their dog is standing by their side. She captioned the post, "My calm in this storm ❤️ @pulkitsamrat @drogohusky ❤️." [sic]

