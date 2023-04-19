Pulkit Samrat Dons Backless Blazer, Embraces Evolving Code Of Menswear

Bollywood actor Pulkit Samrat recently showed off his new look on social media. The Fukrey actor wore a line out line blazer at a recent award show. Pulkit’s unique backless suit shows him in a completely different light and also champions him as one of the very few actors in Bollywood who have seamlessly rocked a genderfluid outfit.

Taking to Instagram, Pulkit shared a few pictures of himself in his unique outfit. In the first picture, which appeared candid, Pulkit Samrat wore a long, wavy pair of trousers and a silky blazer. He was sans a shirt and wore a long Japanese-style belt for contrast. Moreover, he wore black sunglasses and black shoes for a coordinated look.

In another picture with his backside in focus, the suit’s genderfluid design really shown completely. The back featured a big cutout with the blue belt holding the look together. The design for the Junooniyat actor’s look came from Deepit Chugh. Meanwhile, celebrity stylist Anisha Jain performed his styling. Check out Pulkit Samrat's post below.

Bollywood actors in genderfluid attire

Several Bollywood actors have worn gender-fluid attires. Ranveer Singh is one of the most popular figures in the Bollywood industry who frequently appears in genderfluid outfits. The Padmavat actor has worn dresses with cuts, rocked skirts, sported a nath, and has been largely unafraid of wearing colours that are traditionally considered feminine. Late actor Irrfan Khan also appeared in an outfit featuring a skirt in a 2017 edition of GQ India.

Pulkit Samrat’s career and upcoming projects

Pulkit Samrat became a break-out star with the release of 2013’s Fukrey. He made his debut with Bittoo Boss in 2012. While he has been in several comedy films such as O Teri (2014), Dolly Ki Doli (2015), Bangistan (2015), and Veerey Ki Wedding (2018), he has also been in several serious roles in films such as Junooniyat (2016), 3 Storeys (2018) and Taish (2020). Pulkit is currently gearing up for the release of Furkey 3, which is slated for a September 7, 2023 release. He will also appear in Suswagatam Khushamadeed, a release timeline for which is yet to be announced.