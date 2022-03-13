Pulkit Samrat Kickstarts 'Fukrey 3' Shoot With The Team; Fans Say 'can't Wait For Movie'

The Fukrey franchise is all set to bring the third instalment to the story of the four friends who try their luck to earn money. Earlier this month, Fukrey Returns, the second part in the series completed three years, and its makers celebrated by starting the third instalment's shoot. Now, the film's lead Pulkit Samrat has also begun shooting for the film and his fans cannot wait to watch Fukrey 3.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Pulkit Samrat recently announced he has begun shooting for the upcoming film Fukrey 3. The actor shared a picture of him in which he held a clapperboard in front of his face. In the photo, the actor wore a blue t-shirt that hinted at his look in the film. He also shared a photo with the team of the movie. The photo saw Pulkit Samrat posing with his co-stars Varun Sharma, Manjot Singh and director Mrighdeep Singh Lamba. Sharing the photo, the actor wrote, "Fukrey 3 aapki seva mein!"

The actor's fans and friends were delighted to see the picture as they sent him their best wishes. Cricketer Suresh Raina wrote, "best wishes brother," while Sophie Chaudhary sent her love to the team. The actor's fans quipped they cannot wait to watch the movie and see Pulkit Samrat reprise his role as Hunny.

Details about Fukrey 3 cast

The first and second instalments of Fukrey saw Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, Ali Fazal, Manjot Singh, Richa Chaddha and Pankaj Tripathi in key roles. The film also had Priya Anand and Vishakha Singh playing supporting roles. While most of the star cast is set to reprise their respective roles, Ali Fazal will not be a part of the film. As per a report by Mid Day, Ali Fazal has dropped out of the third part of Fukrey due to a packed schedule. The actor reportedly has a long line-up of projects.

More about Fukrey franchise

Fukrey revolves around a group of four friends Hunny, Choocha, Lali and Zafar, who try to make easy money and asks Bholi, a strong businesswoman, to invest in their plan. However, when they lose their money, they come up with another plan to face consequences. The upcoming instalment will be helmed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, while Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar's Excel Entertainment are bankrolling it.

Image: Instagram/@pulkitsamrat