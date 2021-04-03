Pulkit Samrat Shares Hilarious Videos From His 'Fukrey 3' Script Reading Session

Pulkit Samrat took to Instagram on April 3, 2021, to share some hilarious BTS glimpses from his table-read of Fukrey 3. The pictures and video he has shared show him and Varun Sharma having a jolly good time on the set. Pulkit Samrat captioned his post by saying, “Just another normal day at #Fukrey3 script reading session!” which could imply that all of their reading sessions are fun and they all have a good time filled with laughter on the sets.

Pulkit Samrat in Fukrey 3 script reading session has fun

The first picture that Pulkit Samrat shared showed him leaning on his Fukrey 3 co-star Varun Sharma. What makes the picture stand out is a monkey sitting on Samrat’s shoulder, supposedly picking something out of his hair. The monkey is obviously not real but rather one that has been created by an app filter. The next video that Samrat posted showed him and Sharma playing the prank on the director of the film. The director can be seen trying to explain something from the script to someone who is not in the frame but the two actors can be heard laughing uncontrollably in the background as the virtual monkey scratches their directors head. The last video on Pulkit Samrat’s Instagram profile is one where the third Fukrey 3 cast member, Manjot Singh, can be seen on a phone. The two have not even left him as they have attached the monkey to the phone screen to seemingly pick Manjot Singh’s hair.

People were really amused to see the post on Pulkit Samrat’s Instagram and took the opportunity to say so in the comments. The majority of the people have commented using the LOL emoji to express their reaction to the post. Some people came up with suggestions saying that the actor should have used a real monkey to pull off the pranks. Many others commented saying that they could not wait for the film and to see them all on the screen once again. The post has received 8,188 likes and 57 comments within an hour and still counting.

