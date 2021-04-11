Punjab Government Announces Sonu Sood As Face Of Their COVID Vaccine Campaign

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Sunday took to his Twitter handle and announced Bollywood actor Sonu Sood as the brand ambassador for the state's COVID-19 vaccination drive. "Happy to share that actor & philanthropist @SonuSood

will be the Brand Ambassador of our #Covid19 vaccination drive," Singh wrote.

"I thank him for supporting our campaign to reach out to, and protect, every Punjabi, and appeal to all to get vaccinated at the earliest," Singh added further. Replying to this, Sood wrote, "It's an honour to be a part of this drive sir. We will make sure everyone gets vaccinated soon. Together we will reach out to each and every family for a safer tomorrow." [sic]

Punjab has witnessed a surge in the number of coronavirus cases in recent weeks. Till Saturday, the state has reported 2,69,733 cases and 7,448 deaths.

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh too had urged the Centre to provide more coronavirus vaccines, saying the state's stock will last only another five days.

PM Modi kick starts 'Tika Utsav'

Prime Minister Modi urged citizens to follow four things as the country's first-ever "Tika Utsav," or vaccine festival, began today to inoculate as many people as possible against COVID-19. PM Modi made four requests to people as the vaccine festival commenced today. These include assisting those who need assistance getting inoculated, assisting people in COVID care, wearing masks and motivating others, and creating a micro-containment zone in the region if anyone tests positive.

PM Modi tweeted, "We are going to begin ‘Tika Utsav’ today nationwide. I urge countrymen to abide by four things – assist those who need help getting inoculated, help people in COVID treatment, wear masks and motivate others and if someone tests positive, create a micro-containment zone in the area."