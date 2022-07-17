Bollywood actor R Madhavan is currently basking in the success of his recently released film Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, which won much appreciation from fans as well as critics worldwide. In the film, the RHTDM actor portrayed the character of Nambi Narayanan, exploring the hidden truths and struggles that the ISRO scientist had to go through after he was falsely accused of espionage and arrested in 1994.

Now, on July 17, 2022, Madhavan took to his Twitter handle and gave a shoutout to his son Vedaant who broke the National Junior Record for the 1500 m freestyle at the Junior National Aquatics, which is definitely a proud moment for the 3 Idiots actor.

R Madhavan gives a shoutout to son Vedaant as he breaks the National Junior record

The Rocketry fame actor tweeted, "Never say never. National Junior Record for 1500m freestyle broken. @VedaantMadhavan". He even shared a video of Vedaant at the aquatic meet in which the commentator is heard saying, "Around 16 minutes, he has broken Advait’s record at the 780 m mark but he picked up his pace beautifully, I did not expect him to do it."

Never say never . 🙏🙏🙏❤️❤️🤗🤗 National Junior Record for 1500m freestyle broken. ❤️❤️🙏🙏@VedaantMadhavan pic.twitter.com/Vx6R2PDfwc — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) July 17, 2022

Madhavan's son Vedaant is a professional swimmer and won a gold in swimming at the Danish Open 2022 in Copenhagen. In an interview with Brut, the actor joked about how people talk more about Vedaant and not about the former's films. He said,

"I am really jealous right now because every time I meet people on the road in Mumbai, I think that they are coming up to me with a smile because I think they are congratulating me for Rocketry but then they say, ‘He did not really get the silver, but gold.’ My assistants have a good laugh at my expense. I am trying to win this competition by shutting him off and keeping him off the press while I can."

Earlier, Vedaant, in an interview with DD India, stated that he did not want to be known as just 'R Madhavan's son' and asserted his wish to make a name for himself. The 16-year-old also stated that he was extremely grateful for the support he was receiving from his family.

