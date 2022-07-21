R Madhavan Happy With Vedaant’s Feats, But Says He Gets 'more Attention Than He Deserves'

Actor and director, R Madhavan's son Vedaant has been dominating the headlines all over the globe for a while now. The 16-year-old recently broke the National Junior Record for the 1500 m freestyle at the Junior National Aquatics. On Thursday, Madhavan opened up on how he feels about his son 'getting more attention than he actually deserves'.

In a conversation with Hindustan Times, the Rocketry: The Nambi Effect actor spoke about his son Vedaant Madhavan making waves in the media amid his accomplishments. Though Madhavan is a proud parent, he feels that Vedaant is getting more attention than he deserves. He asserted:

"I’m very happy with Vedaant’s success, but he’s getting a lot more attention than he actually deserves. He has just won a few competitions internationally. There are better students than him in his age group in India. They need to be celebrated as well."

Madhavan further added that he and Vedaant know that this sort of attention is only because the athlete is a star kid. "Having said that, right now, he is putting his head down, working and training hard, focusing on his meals [as an athlete], and we are doing our best to make sure we support him", continued the 52-year-old actor. He went on to state,

"If he (Vedaant) is able to provide joy in any manner, that’s great. But, I don’t want that recognition and fame to be associated with my success. He needs to work hard. He still has a long way to go.

Vedaant is a national-level swimmer and has several accolades to his name. Before breaking the National Junior Record for the 1500 m freestyle at the Junior National Aquatics on July 17, he clinched a silver medal at the Danish Open in Copenhagen earlier this year.

Madhavan tweeted, "Never say never. National Junior Record for 1500m freestyle broken. @VedaantMadhavan". He even shared a video of Vedaant at the aquatic meet in which the commentator is heard saying, "Around 16 minutes, he has broken Advait’s record at the 780 m mark but he picked up his pace beautifully, I did not expect him to do it."

Never say never . 🙏🙏🙏❤️❤️🤗🤗 National Junior Record for 1500m freestyle broken. ❤️❤️🙏🙏@VedaantMadhavan pic.twitter.com/Vx6R2PDfwc — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) July 17, 2022

Meanwhile, R Madhavan is currently basking in the critical acclaim for his recently-released film Rocketry: The Nambi Effect in which he portrayed the character of Nambi Narayanan. The film explored the hidden truths and struggles that the ISRO scientist had to go through after he was falsely accused of espionage and arrested in 1994. The film won critical acclaim across the globe and recently Madhavan celebrated the success with the former ISRO scientist. Have a look: