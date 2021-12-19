R Madhavan Moves To Dubai To Help Son Vedaant Prepare For Upcoming 2026 Olympics

Bollywood actor R Madhavan's son, Vedaant Madhavan is a national level swimmer. He will be representing India in the 2026 Olympics. The actor in a recent media interaction revealed that he and his wife Sarita had moved to Dubai to help their son Vedaant prepare for the Olympics. Madhavan said that they were moving to Dubai because they were no Olympic sized pools in India.

R Madhavan moves to Dubai to help son Vedaant prepare for the Olympics

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, R Madhavan said that his family had moved to Dubai to help prepare his son Vedaant for the Olympics. The actor said that the larger swimming pools in Mumbai were either closed because of Covid or out-of-bounds so he and his wife moved with Vedaant to Dubai where he had access to large pools. The proud father said that he and wife Sarita were right by their son's side to help him prepare for the international tournament.

The actor was asked whether he ever wanted his son to be an actor, to which Madhavan said he never thought of his son becoming an actor. He added and said that he and his wife just went along with whatever their son wanted to do.

Meanwhile, Vedaant Madhavan made headlines earlier this year as he bagged seven medals at a championship held in Bengaluru. According to a report by The Bridge, the actor’s son had participated in the junior national aquatic championships in Bengaluru and won seven medals there. He reportedly got four silver and three bronze medals held at the Basavanagudi Aquatic Centre.

On his son's 16th birthday in August, Madhavan had called himself a “blessed father” as he shared a picture with him. He had written, "Thank you for beating me at almost everything I am good at and making me jealous yet, my heart swell with pride. I have to learn so much from you my boy. As you step into the threshold of manhood, I want to wish you a very happy 16th birthday and hope and pray that you’re able to make this world a better place than we are able to give to you. I’m a blessed father."

Image: Instagram/@actormaddy