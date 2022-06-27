R Madhavan On Possible Remake Of 'RHTDM'; 'It's Like Remaking 3 Idiots After 15 Years'

On Monday, Bollywood actor R Madhavan reacted to reports that his 2001 classic, Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein is gearing up for a remake, stating, "It's foolishness, it's like 'remaking 3 Idiots after 15 years'. Directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon, Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein stars R. Madhavan, Dia Mirza and Saif Ali Khan in the lead roles. Despite not being a commercial success at the time of release, the film had been considered a cult classic over the years.

The film went on to become an average grosser at the box office, but it belatedly gained popularity through screenings on television and subsequently developed a cult following amongst young audiences.

R Madhavan reacts to a possible remake of 'RHTDM'

In a conversation with Pinkvilla, actor R Madhavan opened up about his feeling when he got to know that his 2001 Indian Hindi-language romantic drama film may have a possible remake. Terming it a 'foolishness', the 52-year-old asserted, "I wish them all the very best." When asked if he is happy about it, Madhavan said, "I think it’s foolishness, and that’s my opinion. I wouldn’t want to touch that. I wouldn’t do it as a producer. I wish them all the very best from the bottom of my heart, I do. And I hope they are surprised because nothing in the industry can be predicted but it has a lot of memories attached to it for a lot of people."

Adding to it, Madhavan said that RHTDM is more than a movie for the audience, it's a sort of anthem in some ways. He went on to state,

"It’s like almost saying that 15 years from now you want to remake 3 Idiots. I don’t think it's a sensible… let me just put it again - I think it's a brave decision."

R Madhavan is currently gearing up for the release of his forthcoming much-anticipated film Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. The film is all set to hit the theatres on July 1, 2022, and it holds a special place in Madhavan's life as it got premiered at the Marché du Film section of the 2022 Cannes Film Festival in France on 19 May 2022. Apart from playing the main lead, the RHTDM actor also donned the hat of a director for the first time for Rocketry.

Image: Twitter/@arthuragnarok