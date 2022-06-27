Watch: How R Madhavan Transformed Into Ex-ISRO Scientist Nambi Narayanan For 'Rocketry'

R Madhavan is all set for the release of his forthcoming much-anticipated film Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, which will hit the theatres on 1st July 2022. Just a few days prior to the film's release, Madhavan took to his social media space and shared a behind-the-scenes clip, giving a glimpse into his transformation into Nambi Narayan. The 52-year-old actor even opened up about the challenges he faced during the whole period of transformation.

R Madhavan shared a BTS video of his transformation into Nambi Narayan

Taking to his Instagram space, actor R Madhavan dropped a video which saw him undergoing a major transformation to get himself into the shoes of former ISRO scientist Nambi Narayan. From bleaching his black hair to fixing the braces, the video featured him talking about the challenges he faced during the whole process. He stated that manipulating his original teeth to look like him was the most difficult part of the shoot. The actor even told that he wore braces to make his teeth look similar to Nambi Narayan’s. Talking about his hair, Madhavan said that he had to sit on a chair for 18 hours for three consecutive days as the team had to get the colour of his hair right.

The clip also has a couple of shots in which R Madhavan looks similar to Nambi Narayan. The video also saw Suriya as he expressed shock after watching the 3 Idiots fame actor's 'amazing' transformation.

Sharing the video, Madhavan captioned it, "From “R Madhavan to Nambi Narayanan” - here’s the transformation video from this magical journey. Rocketry: The Nambi Effect releasing in theatres on July 1st."

In the video, he said, "The script had been written in a manner for which the requirement of me looking as close to the real Nambi sir as possible was mandatory." He continued, "It was literally rocket science how the entire team planned the look from being a 29-year-old man to a 79-year-old guy. To manoeuvre the look between our schedule of 43 days was one of our greatest achievements. You will see in the film how the transition of the look is so seamless that you would not even realise how and when the look changed."

More about Rocketry: The Nambi Effect

Rocketry is a biographical drama based on the life of Nambi Narayanan, a former rocket scientist at the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), who was falsely charged with espionage and was arrested in 1994. The R Madhavan directorial will star him, Phyllis Logan, Vincent Riotta, Ron Donaiche, Simran, Rajit Kapur, Ravi Raghavendra, Misha Ghoshal, Gulshan Grover, Karthik Kumar and Dinesh Prabhakar.

