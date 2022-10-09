R Madhavan Pens Heartfelt Birthday Wish For Her Sister Devika, Calls Her 'inspiration'

Bollywood actor R Madhavan, who received immense praise for portraying the role of ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan in his latest released film Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, is celebrating his sister Devika's birthday on October 9, 2022. Marking Devika's 50th birthday, the RHTDM actor headed to his Instagram handle and dropped an adorable picture featuring himself, his sister Devika and his wife Sarita Madhavan.

R Madhavan's heartfelt birthday wish for his sister Devika

The pic shared by Madhavan on the photo-blogging site featured him sharing a warm hug with his sister and wife as the trio flaunts a smile. The actor even penned a heartfelt note for his sister as he wished him a 'Happy Birthday'. He wrote, "Wishing a Happy 50th BIRTHDAY to one of the most generous caring and nicest souls I have ever known. Someone who works tirelessly for everybody else without expecting a whisper of gratitude."

Expressing love for his sister, the Rocketry actor went on to state, "It's been such a privilege being your brother for 50 years and I pray for 50 more for the sake of everybody else in this family. Devika you are an inspiration and even though I may not show or say it enough, you’ve always been one. Love you Tangachhi. HAPPY BIRTHDAY AGAIN.

R Madhavan is currently high on success after the release of Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. The film opened to positive reviews from critics, who praised the actor's performance, screenplay and his dedication to making the film. Rocketry was made for 25 crores and has grossed 50 crores worldwide.

The actor has a slew of interesting projects in his kitty including Bhale Tammudu, Nishabdham, The Railway Men and Dahi Cheeni. All four films are slated to release in 2022.

Image: Instagram/@actormaddy