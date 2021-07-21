R Madhavan Responds To A Fan Calling Him 'future Husband', His Modest Reaction Wins Hearts

Actor R Madhavan recently shared a picture from the sets of an upcoming project in Mumbai where the actor can be seen looking at his reflection in a vanity mirror. The actor took to his Twitter and captioned the picture "Mumbai shoot… Feels great to be back on the floors." As soon as Madhavan tweeted the picture, fans started gushing over him with one referring to him as her 'future husband' and mentioning he is 'too perfect'.

Watch Madhavan's reaction to his fan that won the internet

Madhavan is known for engaging in constant friendly banters and Twitter exchanges with his fans time and again. The actor's latest Twitter post saw a female fan comment "See, I don’t like this, you’re too perfect. How would I even settle for a man anything lesser than this? All the best, future husband @ActorMadhavan,”. Other fans also created how they find the actor 'ageless'.

Reacting to his reference as the fan's husband, Madhavan replied on a modest and shy note saying "Oh no I’m just very good at hiding my flaws… ha ha ha There are imperfections galore,”.

Oh no I’m just very good at hiding my flaws… ha ha ha There are imperfections galore 🙈🙈😁😁😂 https://t.co/NKjB1bTGsl — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) July 18, 2021

He also took to his Instagram account sharing the same picture and got several compliments from fans and famous Bollywood personalities alike. Reacting to his post, Raj Kundra said “Whose this handsome hunk,” Raj Kundra commented whereas Shilpa Shirodkar wrote “Looking great Maddy,”. Fans were drooling on his post with one commenting "Wowwwww My cutieeee Maddy looking dammm handsome and gorgeous, come back soon Hero..... Lots of love,” one said, while another commented, “You justify the name handsome.”

Madhavan was recently spotted in Dubai with his wife Sarita Birje and close friend Shilpa Shirodkar enjoying lunch. Posting a photo with the couple, Shilpa wrote "An afternoon well spent with the sweetest and most humble couple @msaru15 thank you for making it happen and @actormaddy looking forward to seeing you again soon over lots more chitchatting #lifeindubai #friends #family.”.

Madhavan's list of upcoming projects

On the work front, R Madhavan will ben ext be seen in Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, which the actor has also directed. The film is based on the life of former scientist Nambi Narayanan, who was accused of espionage. The audience saw the actor last in the Tamil film Maara, opposite Shraddha Srinath. The film is a remake of the Malayalam film Charlie and was digitally streamed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The actor was also shooting for his upcoming Netflix Original romantic comedy web series Decoupled whose first season has been wrapped up. Madhavan who will be seen romancing actor Suvreen Chawla in the series took to Twitter and shared a picture from the sets of the film while announcing the wrap-up. The series is expected to release sometime in 2021.

