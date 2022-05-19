R Madhavan Says Nambi Narayanan Was 'skeptical' Of His Ability To Grasp Rocket Science

With an aim to bring the story of Nambi Narayanan, former Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) scientist and aerospace engineer – credited for developing efficient liquid fuel engines – to the big screen, actor R Madhavan decided to sit on the director's chair for the first time for Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. Also starring as Narayanan, his film is now getting a world premiere at the 75th Cannes Film Festival in France.

Adding another feather to his hat, the 51-year-old also produced the film, which he has also scripted. Considering the film was based on the backdrop of rocket science, it was a no brainer that the preparation included extensive research and knowledge of the subject. Nambi Narayanan – who worked closely with the actor on the film – was 'initially skeptical' if the 3 Idiots actor could grasp the vast and complex concept of rocket science.

R Madhavan reveals Nambi Narayanan was 'initally skeptical'

In an interview with Variety ahead of Rocketry: The Nambi Effect premiere at Cannes 2022, R Madhavan revealed that he had to step in as the director after the original director opted out of the venture. As he faced the dilemma of finding a director with the ability to comprehend science terminologies such as 'liquid fuel engine, rocketry, escape velocity' and more, Madhavan was met with the choice to either dump the project or take the responsibility of the director, having written the script himself.

He further revealed, ''Narayanan was initially very skeptical of my ability to understand what he had achieved as a rocket scientist because it literally is rocket science,'' However, being an engineer himself, Madhavan surprised the scientist as he added, ''Over a period of conversations, you should have seen his excitement when I completely understood exactly what I was saying and preempted his terminologies.'

Meanwhile, during the Inauguration of the India Pavilion, the actor spoke about his film getting a world premiere at Cannes 2022 by stating, ''I am extremely excited and exuding confidence because I am a slightly good actor but deep inside I am super nervous.'' The actor continued, ''I used to look at all these actors who'd debut at Cannes and envy them hoping one day I'll be here. Then the directors went there, I became more jealous of them. But here I am today as an actor, director, writer and producer making my debut,'' he concluded.