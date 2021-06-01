R Madhavan's Birthday: '3 Idiots' & Other Films Of The Actor That Rocked At The Box Office

R Madhavan is among the well-known actors in the film industry and is also one of the few actors to have appeared in movies across almost 7 different languages. The actor, over the years, has been awarded several prestigious accolades for his performances in various movies. The actor kick-started his Bollywood career with Gautam Menon’s 2001 film, Rehnaa Hai Tere Dil Mein, and soon went on to woo fans with his acting skills in various movies. As the actor turns 51, here’s a look at some of his movies that were a rage at the box office.

R Madhavan's movies

3 Idiots

Rajkumar Hirani's 3 Idiots is a coming-of-age comedy-drama film. Actors such as Aamir Khan, R Madhavan, and Sharman Joshi play the lead roles in the movie. The film is inspired by Chetan Bhagat’s Five Point Someone: What Not to Do at IIT! The film follows the journey of three friends as they rely on one another to survive in an engineering college and fulfill their life's quest. The film was a huge commercial and critical success. The film was also remade in other languages, including Tamil and Mexican. The film grossed approximately ₹3,49,10,35,000 worldwide.

Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein

Gautham Menon directed and wrote the romantic drama film Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein, which stars R Madhavan, Dia Mirza, and Saif Ali Khan. Despite not being a commercial success at the time of its release, the film has since become a cult classic. The film follows the love story of Madhav 'Maddy' Shastri (R Madhavan) and Reena Malhotra (Dia Mirza). The latter is about to marry Rajeev, played by Saif Ali Khan, a young man living in the United States. Dia Mirza and R Madhavan made their Bollywood debuts with this film. The film garnered over ₹10,17,00,000 worldwide.

Tanu Weds Manu Returns

Tanu Weds Manu Returns is the sequel to Tanu Weds Manu, which was released in 2011. The film's lead actors are R Madhavan and Kangana Ranaut. The film was a commercial success, becoming one of the highest-grossing films of its time. The film depicts Tanu and Manu's lives four years after their marriage. The film received numerous honours, including a National Award and a Filmfare Award. The movie managed to churn out ₹2,43,64,35,000 worldwide.

Rang De Basanti

Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's Rang De Basanti is one of the much-acclaimed films. Actors such as Aamir Khan, Soha Ali Khan, Siddharth, Atul Kulkarni, Kunal Kapoor, Sharman Joshi, and British actress Alice Patten star in the film. R Madhavan appears in an extended cameo as Ajay Singh Rathod, a flight lieutenant who is killed as a result of corruption and politics. The film received numerous awards, including National Film Awards, Filmfare Awards, and was nominated for Academy Awards and Golden Globes. The film garnered over ₹97,90,80,000 worldwide.

