Anurag Thakur On India's Representation At Cannes 2022; 'Our Rich Heritage Will Be Shown'

The much-awaited Cannes Film Festival is slated to take place between May 17 to May 28 in France, this year. Now, the Union Minister of Information & Broadcasting, Youth Affairs and Sports, Anurag Thakur, has spoken about the 75-year-long diplomatic ties between India and France revealing that it is an honour for our country to be officially invited to the prestigious festival. The fourth-term member of the Parliament stated that five startups will be pitched to the audio-visual industry for the Cannes Film Festival 2022, revealing that R Madhavan-starrer Rocketry is also set to have a world premiere there.

'Focus is to pitch India as content creator': Anurag Thakur

The Union Minister emphasized the goal to pitch India as a 'content creator' for the entire world. This will be done by showcasing several films that portray India's core strength in content for the entertainment world. "India which is known as the world's largest filmmaker, many from the entertainment industries will be attending Cannes Film Festival this year. Our focus will be to pitch India as the content creator of the world. We will show the type of films in Cannes that will showcase India's strength in content," said Anurag Thakur.

He further asserted that by doing so, India will not only flourish in business but our rich filmmaking prowess and heritage will be pitched to the entire world. "Our branding in Cannes will have only one focus that is India is the content hub of the world. This will bring business to the country. Our rich filmmaking, and heritage all will be shown," added Anurag Thakur.

The Union Minister also revealed the world premiere of R Madhavan's upcoming biographical film 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect' will take place at Cannes. He said "India & France are celebrating 75 yrs of diplomatic ties. India has been officially invited as a country of honour to the Cannes Film Festival. 5 startups would be pitching to the audio-visual industry. R Madhavan's film 'Rocketry' will have its world premiere there."

Previously, Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone's selection as one of the jury members of the festival came in as a massive moment of pride for India.

