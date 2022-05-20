R Madhavan's 'Rocketry' First Review: Anurag Thakur, Shekhar Kapur Hail Actor-director

Bollywood and south star R Madhavan is eagerly waiting for the release of his most anticipated movie Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. The film aims to bring the story of Nambi Narayanan, a former Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) scientist and aerospace engineer, who is credited for developing efficient liquid fuel engines, to the big screens. R Madhavan is not only playing the titular role in the upcoming movie but has also donned the director's hat for it. While the movie is set to hit the theatres on July 1, it recently had its world premiere at Cannes Film Festival 2022 and left India's I&B Minister Anurag Thakur and filmmaker Shekhar Kapur impressed. The screening was also attended by the former scientist Nambi Narayanan himself.

Rocketry: The Nambi Effect has left India's Internet and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur speechless. The Minister took to his official Twitter handle to share a picture with R Madhavan and the former scientist Nambi Narayanan. Sharing the picture, Anurag Thakur congratulated the film's team and hailed Madhavan for his acting and direction. He also asked everyone to watch the film (once it is released) and wrote, "ROCKETRY is Spellbinding & will leave the audience Speechless; it is a story the world must see. Congratulations @ActorMadhavan on capturing the soul of the story & sharing it w/ the world. World Premiere: Rocketry at Marche Du Films @Festival_Cannes ‘IndiaCountry of Honour’."

Shekhar Kapur hails Madhavan's direction

Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur, who also attended the film's world premiere, was seemingly in awe of Madhavan's direction after watching the film. Soon after the film's premiere, the director took to his Twitter handle to pen praise for the movie. He wrote, "What a beautiful film #rocketry, a film based on the life of Rocket Scientist Nambi Narayanan is. The film had its #cannes premiere last night, beautifully directed and starring R Madhavan." The director was also delighted to watch the film in the presence of Nambi Narayanan. He wrote, "The presence of Nambi Narayanan himself in the audience made it even more heart wrenching."

Rocketry: The Nambi Effect's world premiere took place on May 19 at Cannes Film Festival in France. R Madhavan expressed his excitement to attend the film festival several times. The movie is now set to hit the theatres on July 1, 2022.

Image: Instagranm/@actormaddy/@officialanuragthakur/PTI