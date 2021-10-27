R Madhavan's Son Vedaant Bags 7 Medals: 5 Times When Youngster Made Parents & India Proud

If R Madhavan is an inspiration for his acting skills and youthful looks, his son Vedaant too can be one for the children and youngsters out there. Not just the younger ones, the actor himself has shared in the past that he wished he could be like his son, even making his father 'jealous' and his 'heart swell with pride.' The youngster is making headlines for bagging seven medals at a swimming competition in Bengaluru recently.

The youngster represented Maharashtra in the junior national aquatic championships in Bengaluru. As per a report on The Athletic, he won four silver and three bronze medals held at the Basavanagudi Aquatic Centre. However, this is not the first time that Vedant has achieved such an honour. He has shown his athletic capabilities in numerous competitions before and made his parents proud.

R Madhavan's son Vedant's swimming successes

While Vedaant won his recent medals for his state, he has also represented India in the past and emerged victoriously. Among the first major honours for Vedaant was when he won a medal for the nation at an international swim meet in Thailand.

He then won his first Gold medal at the Nationals in the 100m freestyle category in December 2018.

The 16-year then won his first official medal representing India, as he brought a Silver medal at the Asian Age Games in September 2019.

In January 2020, Vedaant Madhavan participated in The Asian Age Group Swimming Competition as a part of the Khelo India Youth Games and emerged victorious there too.

Earlier this year in March, Vedaant Madhavan won a bronze medal for India at the Latvian open qualifiers.

In August this year, Vedaant turned 16 and Madhavan shared how proud he was of his son.

His message read, "Thank you for beating me at almost everything I am good at and making me jealous yet, my heart swell with pride. I have to learn so much from you my boy. As you step into the threshold of manhood, I want to wish you a very happy 16th birthday and hope and pray that you’re able to make this world a better place than we are able to give to you; I’m a blessed father."