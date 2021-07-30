'Radhe Shyam': Prabhas Teases With New Poster Of Romantic Drama, Announces Release Date

Fans of the upcoming film Radhe Shyam starring superstar Prabhas and Pooja Hegde have to wait a little more for the film’s release as the makers recently came up with a new date. Prabhas took to Instagram and shared a new poster from the film while revealing that the film is slated to hit the theatres next year.

Radhe Shyam new release date announced

The film will release on January 14, 2022. The film was earlier scheduled for a worldwide release on July 30. The poster showed the Baahubali actor walking on the streets of Europe while looking dapper. Sharing the poster of the film, Prabhas wrote, “Can’t wait for you all to watch my romantic saga, #RadheShyam, which has a brand new release date- 14th January 2022 worldwide!"

The film also marks Prabhas’ return to the romantic genre after a gap of almost a decade. Also, the movie features a new pairing in the duo of Prabhas and Pooja Hegde. Radhe Shyam is a multi-lingual film and is helmed by Radha Krishna Kumar, presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series. It is produced by UV Creations.

The announcement left the fans curious who were eagerly ‘waiting’ to watch their favourite actor back on the big screen. One of the frenzy followers of the actor wrote, “ Can’t wait darling.” Another user wrote, “Love U Bae!!! @actorprabhas. My Cutout Kinggg Is Back... Waiting Waiting Waiting, Waiting With All Heart n Soul!!!.” A third user chimed in and called his look ‘vintage’ in the new poster. Makers of the film recently wrapped up its schedule and celebrated the occasion with a small party. The principal shoot of the movie began in January 2020, and the movie has been shot across picturesque locations of Italy and Georgia. The film is shot simultaneously in Telugu and Hindi languages.

Meanwhile, apart from Radhe Shyam, Prabhas will next be seen in the action thriller movie Salaar alongside Shruti Haasan. He will also be seen in an Indian mythological film Adipurush based on the Hindu epic Ramayana. Prabhas will be seen portraying the role of Lord Ram along with Kriti Sanon as Sita and Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh (Ravana). Adipurush is one of the most expensive Indian films ever made. Prabhas is also set to star opposite Deepika Padukone for an upcoming untitled sci-fi movie directed by Nag Ashwin.

