Radhika Apte And Vikrant Massey Come Together For #AageKiSoch

Radhika Apte, Aparshakti Khurana, and other Bollywood actors like Vikrant Massey and Fatima Shaikh recently came together for an initiative #AageKiSoch. They are encouraging people to get productive during the lockdown and find creative things to do. The video also has playback star Jonita Gandhi rapping for the first time.

Radhika Apte and Vikrant Massey collaborate for #AageKiSoch

ALSO READ | Radhika Apte Is Baffled At UK Supermarket; Also Shares Empty Aircraft Pic Later

The video aims to encourage the nation's youth to spend this time at home and use it productively to engage in activities that will upskill their existing knowledge base and prepare them for the new world after the COVID-19 crisis subsides. It is written and composed by the Dil Hai Hindustani winner Akshay Dhawan and Shashwant Singh. The music video also includes Naveen Polishetty, Anto Philip, Shantanu Maheshwari, Rohit Raj, Karan Tacker, Abish Mathew, Akansha Ranjan, Elnaaz Norouzi, Naser and Vineeth.

The actress said that the initiative #AageKiSoch is a great solution to utilise this time in the best way possible and also encourages people to work on their skills. She said that she can finally focus on learning something new which she wanted to do for a while. Apte said that she is glad to be a part of this initiative and added that it is a fantastic idea so that once the lockdown is over, one is set to take on the world.

ALSO READ | Vikrant Massey Reveals 'Mirzapur Season 1' Makers Kept Him In Dark About A Scene

Vikrant Massey added that the global pandemic has broken the monotony of people's lifestyle. He said that #AageKiSoch encourages people to make the most of this time. It can be anything from pursuing a long due hobby or developing and mastering a new skill and something to keep one's morale up during these tough times. He said that the exercise will not only help reduce the panic but by the end of it, people will emerge as a new and fresh version of themselves and added that he is glad to be a part of this initiative.

Dangal actor Fatima Shaikh added that the most challenging part during this time is staying indoors and keeping one's morale up. She believes it is essential to utilise this time to bring out the best in oneself. She said that it has been a wonderful experience for her to be a part of this initiative with so many talented artists and added that their energy is seen translated into the video as well.

ALSO READ | Radhika Apte Urges People To Understand The Seriousness Of Coronavirus

ALSO READ | Radhika Apte Visits Hospital, Concerned Fans Ask Her To 'stay Safe And Take Care'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.