Vikrant Massey Reveals 'Mirzapur Season 1' Makers Kept Him In Dark About A Scene

Mirzapur Season 1 has undoubtedly been a game-changer for actor Vikrant Massey, whose character Bablu in the series received widespread appreciation. The actor, who then went on to feature in a slew of web series and Bollywood movie Chhappak, recently engaged in an engaging interview with an online portal. In the interview, the actor revealed some inside details about his character in Mirzapur Season 1 and spilled some beans on Mirzapur Season 2.

Also Read | When Ranveer Singh Was Accidentally Hit By Vikrant Massey While Filming For 'Lootera'

Vikrant Massey on his character in Mirzapur and its prospects

In the interview published on an online portal, Vikrant Massey revealed that the makers of the series had kept him in dark about his character's demise, till the day of the shoot. Reportedly, Vikrant Massey's character in Bablu is brutally murdered in the climax of Mirzapur Season 1. He exclaimed that the makers had kept his death under the wraps to reportedly shock the audiences. Indeed, it worked out as reports have it that many fans were taken by surprise after Vikrant's character died in the last episode.

In the interview, when asked about if his character in Mirzapur Season 2, the actor seemed uncertain and clueless. Several media reports have revealed that the Amazon Prime web series will return with its second season soon. If the reports are to go by Mirzapur Season 2 is expected to hit the screens by March 2020. However, the makers have not issued an official statement on the same.

A teaser of Mirzapur Season 2

Mirzapur, starring Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Rasika Duggal, Vikrant Massey, Shweta Tripathi, and others in the lead role, narrates the riveting tale of a small town, which is under the anarchy of Kaleen Bhaiyya (Pankaj Tripathi). The first season released in 2018, has kept the audiences waiting for long for the second season. Mirzapur Season 2 is reported to be one of the most anticipated Amazon Prime web series.

Also Read | How To Avail Amazon Prime Subscription At 50 Per Cent Off Ahead Of Mirzapur Season 2

Also Read | Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Share Exciting News, Announce First Amazon Prime Web Series

Meanwhile, Vikrant Massey is reportedly shooting for Puneet Khanna's Ginny Weds Sunny. The movie, starring Yami Gautam and Vikrant Massey in the lead, is reported to be a love story set in a small town. The forthcoming movie is expected to hit the marquee soon.

Also Read | Vikrant Massey Talks About His Tough Scenes In 'Criminal Justice' Web Series

(Promo Image Courtesy: Vikrant Massey Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.