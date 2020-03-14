Radhika Apte Is Baffled At UK Supermarket; Also Shares Empty Aircraft Pic Later

In recent days goods such as toilet paper, soap and tinned food have been stripped from British shop shelves amid panic over the spread of the virus. And that is exactly why Bollywood actor Radhika Apte is baffled.

Going by Apte's Instagram stories, on her visit to a supermarket, she found empty shelves with no bread or toilet paper. Radhika wrote, "crazy people in London. Took all the loo rolls and bread from the supermarket." And this comes after Prime Minister Boris Johnson earlier this week forced to urge shoppers to "behave responsibly".

In the next Insta story, Radhika Apte shared an "empty state" of the airplane she boarded, further stressing on the fact that people are avoiding travel amid coronavirus pandemic.

According to the latest reports, there are now 387 confirmed cases in England, 36 in Scotland, 18 in Northern Ireland and 19 in Wales. London has the highest number, with 104. South-east England is the next highest infected area, with 60 cases, followed by south-west England with 44 cases.

British supermarkets have started imposing limits on the purchase of certain goods after shelves were emptied because of coronavirus fears. Toilet paper, anti-bacterial hand gel, tinned food, soap and paracetamol have been in short supply both in stores and online because of panic buying. The situation has been fuelled by recommendations recently by health authorities for Britons to "plan ahead" in case they are forced to self-isolate for several weeks.

But the country's chief scientific adviser Patrick Vallance said he believed there was "absolutely no reason" for the public to panic buy. Last week, pharmacy chain Boots limited the sale of disinfecting hand gel, after-sales skyrocketed because of the spread of the virus.

Coronavirus in India

As of date, the total number of positive cases in India has soared to 88. Along with it, two deaths have been reported in Kalaburagi and West Delhi respectively. India has suspended all visas, barring for a few categories such as diplomatic and employment apart from keeping in abeyance the visa-free travel facility to OCI cardholders till April 15. Moreover, the Centre has “strongly advised” Indians to avoid all non-essential travel abroad. The government is also monitoring all suspected cases and issued preventive advisories.

