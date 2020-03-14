WATCH: This Map Explains Why Europe Has Now Been Deemed The Coronavirus Epicenter

According to the Data Graphic provided by Johns Hopkins University, Europe has turned out to be the epicenter of the novel coronavirus. Europe has the most number of cases along with China. First detected in Wuhan in December 2019, COVID-19- the novel coronavirus has affected nearly 129 countries in the world.

Presently, there are over 1,45,374 confirmed cases of COVID-19 which has led to the death of 5,429 people. The total number of recovery so far is 71,696 globally. As there is no vaccine or specific antiviral medicine to treat COVID-19, countries have been grappling with all possible mechanisms to contain its scope. So far, China, South Korea, Italy, and Iran have witnessed the most number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus.

Coronavirus in India

As of date, the total number of positive cases in India has soared to 83. Along with it, two deaths have been reported in Kalaburagi and West Delhi respectively. India has suspended all visas, barring for a few categories such as diplomatic and employment apart from keeping in abeyance the visa-free travel facility to OCI cardholders till April 15. Moreover, the Centre has “strongly advised” Indians to avoid all non-essential travel abroad. The government is also monitoring all suspected cases and issued preventive advisories.

