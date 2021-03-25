Radhika Apte Misses Morning Coffees And Scene Discussions From Sets Of 'OK Computer'

As actor Radhika Apte has been gearing up for the release of one of her upcoming web series on Hotstar, she recently shared a throwback photo of her from the sets. She posted a candid of herself when she was busy engaging with the cast members of her upcoming series, OK Computer. The fans took to her social media post and mentioned how she looked pretty in her latest candid from the sets.

Radhika Apte’s candids from the sets of OK Computer

Radhika Apte recently took to her Instagram handle and shared this photo in which she can be seen in an olive green jumpsuit and sitting beside the director of her web series and her co-actor from the series, Vijay Varma. In the photo, they all can be seen sitting on the stairs having some interesting discussions as Radhika Apte can be seen sporting a cute smile while director Pooja Shetty can be seen reading the script of the scene. In the background, some of the crew members can be seen building the set.

In the caption, she stated how she was missing the set and the morning coffees. She also added that she was discussing scenes in the photo and stated these were her favourite things on the sets of her upcoming Hotstar web series.

Many fans took to Radhika Apte’s Instagram post and mentioned that she looked pretty in the photo and even shared their excitement as there was just one more day left for the release of her web series. Some of the fans also complimented her that they loved her smile while others added her photo was a cute candid that looked awesome. Some of the fans also mentioned in the comments they could not wait further for her web series while others dropped in heart and fire symbols to show that she looked lovable in her latest photo. Take a look at Radhika Apte’s photos on Instagram and see how her fans reacted to her candid throwback from the sets of her upcoming series OK Computer.

Radhika Apte’s movies

Fans always love her spectacular performances and await Radhika Apte’s movies and shows. Some of Radhika Apte’s movies include Rakta Charitra I, Rakta Charitra II, Shor in the City, Badlapur, Manjhi – The Mountain Man, Kabali, Phobia, Baazaar, Andhadhun, Raat Akeli Hai and many more.

