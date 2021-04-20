Radhika Madan 'counts Her Belssings' After Celebrating Ashtami At Home After Many Years

Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi actress Radhika Madan is taking advantage of the lockdown to stay at home and celebrate the festivities of the year. Recently, on the auspicious occasion of Ashtami, Radhika shared a picture of her celebrating the festival on her social media. Check out Radhika Madan's latest Instagram story.

'Counting the blessings'

Donning a maroon traditional attire, Radhika can be seen performing the rituals of the festival in the picture. With a cheeky smile, the young actress held up the 'prasad' in her hands while being clicked for the picture. She wrote on the story that she was celebrating Ashtami at home after several years. Adding the #Countingtheblessings', Radhika added a blessed emoji in her story.

Pic Credit: Radhika Madan's Instagram

A look at Radhika Madan's Instagram

The 25-year-old actress enjoys a following of over 2.5 million followers on Instagram, where she posts pictures from her photoshoot and her dance videos. Recently, the actress shared pictures of her blowing up bubble gum and laughing. She wittily captioned the post as 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gum'. In another post, Radhika shared a candid picture of her relaxing at the pool and wrote 'Not in Maldives' in the caption.

Radhika Madan also shared several candid pictures on her Instagram such as a picture of her enjoying her coffee on a Sunday morning. In another post, Radhika shared a photo of her covered in white sheets. She dedicated the caption to the lockdown by quoting a lyric from a famous Bollywood song. The actress has also flaunted her dancing skills on social media by sharing a dancing video on Udit Narayan, Alka Yagnik's Chand Chhupa Badal Mein song with Shazeb Sheikh.

Radhika Madan's movies and shows over the years

The young actress started her career as an actress through the TV show Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi which was on air for almost two years. She made her big-screen debut in 2018 with Vishal Bhardwaj's Pataakha and later bagged the lead role in Angrezi Medium. Radhika celebrated one year anniversary of the movie by sharing a clip on her Instagram. Radhika Madan's latest movie Shiddat will be directed by Kunal Deshmukh, starring Diana Penty and Sunny Kaushal.

Promo Pic Credit: Radhika Madan IG

